Driver shot in altercation over crane operations, two nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old crane driver was seriously injured in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, near the Bamdoli Bijwasan Bus Stand, following an altercation over the distribution of crane operations in the area.



The injured has been identified as Laxman (30), a resident of Telephone Exchange Wali Gali, Samalkha, Delhi, and the accused were identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh (30) and Vikesh (25), both residents of Barthal, Delhi. According to the police reports, the incident took place around 11:45 am when the police received a PCR call regarding the firing.

Upon reaching the scene, police officers learned that Laxman had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound under his left arm.

He was initially admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka, and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. His condition remains critical.

The injured Laxman is employed by M/s Sannoj Crane, owned by Sannoj (30), a resident of Gopalji Colony, Samalkha.

The conflict that led to the shooting is believed to be linked to a business rivalry between M/s Sannoj Crane and M/s MD Crane, a competing crane company run by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and his brother, Vikesh. Both brothers are originally from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police investigation, there has been an ongoing dispute between the two firms over territorial rights for crane operation in the area.

On the day of the incident, Sannoj, accompanied by Laxman and other staff members, went to the office of M/s MD Crane near the Bamdoli Bus Stand to discuss the matter.

Bhanu Pratap Singh and his brother Vikesh were present at the time. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument between the two parties.

During the confrontation, Bhanu Pratap allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Laxman, leaving him with a serious injury. Immediately after the shooting, Bhanu Pratap and Vikesh fled the scene.

Following the incident, Delhi Police launched a manhunt, and both Bhanu Pratap Singh and Vikesh were arrested. The weapon used in the crime, a pistol, was recovered from the suspects.

A case has been registered at Kapashera Police Station under an FIR, with charges under Sections 109, 307, and 34 of the BNS, and the Arms Act.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover additional details surrounding the shooting and the business rivalry between the two crane firms.