Driver shot dead in Narela, one held

New Delhi: A driver of a businessman was shot dead on Sunday in Outer North Delhi’s area over a love affair with the businessman’s daughter.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sunil alias Monu, son of Dharambir, resident of Sehri Khanda, Sonipat, and the accused has been identified as Sunil Dahiya, resident of Sanjay Colony, Delhi.

According to the police, they received an alert from the hospital when the victim, who had been shot in the arm, was admitted after the attack.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute involving a romantic affair between a local man, Sunil Dahiya, and the daughter of a

prominent local businessman, Sanjeev, also known as Jolly, who owns a bus transport business.

Sunil Dahiya, reportedly had an affair with Jolly’s daughter, sparking tensions between the two families.

According to initial investigations, the conflict escalated on the morning of the incident when Sunil Dahiya confronted Jolly’s family.

Dahiya reportedly went to Jolly’s house and threatened the family, stating they could not take any action against him.

The confrontation took a violent turn later that evening when a group, including the victim, Sunil (Monu), retaliated by attacking Dahiya’s workers.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Pradeep, Jolly’s brother, along with 3-4 other individuals including Sunil (Monu), went to Dahiya’s property office located on Singhu Border Road.

There, they attacked workers present at the scene, further intensifying the conflict.

After the assault on the workers, the group sought to confront Sunil Dahiya directly at his residence.

However, as they approached, they were ambushed by assailants on motorcycles. In the attack that followed, gunshots were fired, one of which hit Sunil (Monu) in the arm.

The attackers fled the scene immediately, leaving the victim critically injured. Despite efforts to save him, Sunil (Monu) was pronounced dead upon arrival at SRHC hospital.

In the aftermath, law enforcement officials recovered an empty cartridge from the scene of the crime.

The case has been classified as a murder, and an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the

Police Station based on the details recorded in the daily diary (DD) entry.

As of now, Sunil Dahiya has been taken into police custody for questioning, while investigations continue to identify the motorcycle-borne attackers responsible for the fatal shooting.

Police teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack, and efforts are underway to resolve the case swiftly.