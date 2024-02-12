Driver held for stealing gold, cash from passenger

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for stealing gold and cash from a passenger in Chandni Chowk.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Kotwali Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Jay Prakash Mishra (48) resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, on February 3, Raja Babu from Bihar, accompanied by his family, was robbed of approximately 400 grams of gold ornaments and Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash by Mishra, who sped away with the valuables.

The theft led to the registration of an FIR on February 6, under section 379 of the Indian Penal at Kotwali Police Station.

Despite initial setbacks, including non-functional CCTV cameras due to a short circuit, a dedicated police team, under the leadership of SI Satender Singh and guided by ACP Vijay Singh, managed to track down Mishra.

Using details obtained from the Delhi Traffic Police and an insurance company, along with GPS locations from Mishra’s mobile phones, the police apprehended him. The accused was nabbed from his native village in Azamgarh after he fled with valuables meant for a passenger’s daughter’s marriage.

Upon interrogation, Mishra revealed that he fell in greed and stole the gold and cash and he had hidden the stolen gold, worth approximately Rs. 28 lakh, in a sewage pipe at his house, along with Rs. 17,000 in cash.