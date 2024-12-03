Driver held for injuring woman constable

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run incident in which a woman constable on duty was injured near Africa Avenue Road in southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raghav Gupta, a resident of Janakpuri, was apprehended and the offending vehicle, a Hyundai i20 car, was seized, the official said. On November 18, a woman constable posted at RK Puram police station was struck by a rashly-driven car while crossing the road near Sarojini Nagar Depot. The driver fled, leaving her injured.

Police identified the vehicle through CCTV footage and arrested the driver, Gupta, after serving a notice to the vehicle owner. He faces charges for reckless driving and fleeing the scene.