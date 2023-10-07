Driver dies as tempo overturns

New Delhi: A tempo driver died and his helper was injured when their vehicle overturned in east Delhi’s Laxmi

Nagar area on Friday evening, police said. The cause of the incident was not known immediately.

The tempo was carrying auto spare parts from Kotla to Jheel, Geeta Colony. It overturned when it reached near the Geeta Colony flyover. Nagender Singh (51), who was driving the tempo, and his helper Sonu Sahu (23) were injured in the incident, police said.

Singh sustained head injuries and was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His family has been informed and the body has been shifted to a mortuary, they said. An inquiry into the incident is underway, they said.