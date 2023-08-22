DRI nabs 2 foreigners at IGIA for drug trafficking

New Delhi: In a significant operation at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted and apprehended two foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.



The incident unfolded on August 17, when a Cameroonian national arrived in New Delhi via an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-688 from Addis Ababa, DRI officials informed on Monday.

Upon examination of the individual’s luggage, authorities discovered a packet containing a substantial 2.090 kg of white powder. The contents of the packet aroused suspicion, prompting officials to conduct a field drug detection test, which subsequently tested positive for “Amphetamine,” a controlled substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. The seized drug has a value worth Rs 16 crore in the international market.

The Cameroonian national was swiftly arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act in light of the positive test result and the gravity of the situation. However, during the investigation, following leads from this initial apprehension, authorities soon apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the case, the officials confirmed.

Both foreign nationals have been taken into custody and are now facing charges as per the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The DRI, alongside law enforcement agencies, is intensifying their efforts to unravel the intricate details of the case and trace the origins of the seized illicit substance.

While details of the ongoing investigation are still emerging, the joint operation underscores the ever-present challenge of international drug trafficking, the officials added.