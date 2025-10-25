DRI busts major synthetic drug syndicate in NCR

NEW DELHI: In one of the largest recent operations against synthetic drug chains, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major narcotics production and distribution syndicate of the National Capital Region in a coordinated raid carried out from October 21 to 23, 2025.

Based on definite intelligence, DRI officials searched a secret methamphetamine production unit at a remote farmhouse in the vicinity of high-rise residential towers in Greater Noida. During the search, 11.40 kg of amphetamine and 110.923 kg of precursor chemicals for its production were seized.

In parallel, the key handler of the syndicate was arrested from his Gurugram residence, where 1.33 kg of amphetamine was also seized.

In a rapid follow-up operation, DRI personnel targeted another premise in West Delhi, which was suspected of being used for narcotics storage and distribution. The premises were located amidst narrow lanes in a densely populated locality, which made it very difficult to access and posed serious security and logistical issues.

In spite of opposition from locals trying to impede official action, the DRI officers, aided by the Delhi Police, were able to gain possession of the premises. The raid led to several arrests and the

confiscation of 7.79 kg of cocaine, 1.87 kg of heroin, 3.54 kg of amphetamine, 2 kg of ganja, 0.15 kg of methaqualone, 4.50 kg of precursor chemicals, and Rs 37 lakh in cash, suspected to be drug trafficking proceeds.

Overall, the operation resulted in 16.27 kg of amphetamine, 7.9 kg of cocaine, 1.8 kg of heroin, 2.13 kg of ganja, and 115.42 kg of precursor chemicals, with an estimated international market value of Rs 108.81 crore. Twenty-six foreign nationals were apprehended during the multi-location raids.