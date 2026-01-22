Dreams of family reunion end with engineer’s untimely death

Noida: The untimely death of a young engineer in Greater Noida has plunged his elderly father into deep grief, leaving him to face an uncertain and lonely future.



Yuvraj, a talented engineer and the only son of retired banker Rajkumar Mehta, was the sole emotional and financial support of his father. His sudden death has not only taken away a promising life but also shattered a family’s carefully nurtured dreams.

Close friend Pankaj Kumar said Yuvraj had long nurtured plans to settle abroad with his father.

His sister lives overseas, and Yuvraj often spoke about moving to the UK to reunite the family. However, his father was hesitant to leave India and was instead focused on arranging his son’s marriage according to traditional Hindu customs.

About one-and-a-half years ago, Rajkumar Mehta had purchased a flat in Noida, where the father and son lived together. Yuvraj’s mother had died nearly two years ago after a prolonged illness, which further strengthened the bond between the father and son.

Friends said Yuvraj avoided frequent outings and preferred staying home to keep his father company. The two shared meals together everyday.

On the day of the incident, Rajkumar Mehta had spoken to his son, who mentioned he would be late. Later, Yuvraj called in panic, informing his father that his car had fallen into a drain and he urgently needed help. The father rushed to the spot, clinging to the hope that emergency services and the system would save his son.

Despite efforts, Yuvraj could not be rescued in time and succumbed to the accident.

Since then, the elderly father has remained inconsolable. With the loss of his only son, the dreams of a wedding, a settled family life, and a secure old age have come to a tragic end, leaving behind

silence, sorrow, and unanswered questions.