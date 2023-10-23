Dramatic Rescue: 16 saved from blaze in Subzi Mandi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building in Ghantaghar, Subzi Mandi on Sunday morning from where all 16 trapped people were rescued.



According to the police, the initial call reporting the fire set off alarms for the Subzi Mandi police station, leading to a swift deployment of personnel to the scene.

Upon their arrival, it became evident that the situation was dire, with flames engulfing the second and third floors of the Harfool Singh Building.

The building, known for housing a Punjab National Bank branch on its ground floor and multiple residential units on the higher floors, presented a perilous situation for its occupants.

While some individuals residing on the second floor had managed to escape the inferno on their own, the rest found themselves trapped, desperately seeking a way out.

The combined efforts of four fire tenders, local law enforcement, residents from the surrounding area, and CATS ambulance services led to a successful rescue mission.

All 16 individuals, who had been trapped within the blazing structure, were brought to safety. Remarkably, no serious injuries were reported among the rescued residents.

Medical examinations have resulted in two Medico Legal Certificates. One female resident from the second floor sustained minor burn injuries on her hand and forearm.