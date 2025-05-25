Dr Waiel Awwad elected President of FCC of South Asia

New Delhi: Veteran journalist and foreign affairs expert Dr Waiel Awwad has been elected as the new President of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia). A senior foreign correspondent of Syrian origin who has long been based in India, Dr Awwad brings decades of experience in international reporting to the role.

Joining him in the leadership team is seasoned political commentator and editor Prakash Nanda, who has been elected as Secretary. Nanda, known for his in-depth analysis and extensive contributions to Indian media, has over 30 years of experience in journalism and public affairs.

German television journalist P M Narayanan has been chosen as Treasurer for the 2025–2027 term. Both Narayanan and Nanda are returning to the Club’s executive team, having previously held key positions.

The announcement was made following the Club’s Annual General Meeting, during which elections were held to appoint members of the General Council. The newly elected Council includes a diverse group of correspondents representing global media houses.

Among those elected to the General Council are Mayank Bhardwaj (Reuters), Krishnan P Nayar (Emirates News Agency), Anoop Saxena (German TV), Devina Gupta (BBC), Eshani Mathur (Bloomberg), Rusalan Imaev (Russia Today), Sidhartha Srivastava (CAN), C K Nayak (Jan Aastha Abroad), and Amitav Srivastava (SABC).

The new leadership is expected to focus on expanding the Club’s role in supporting foreign correspondents and fostering dialogue between international media and South Asian institutions.