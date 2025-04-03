MillenniumPost
Delhi

Dr. Girish Tyagi takes charge as president of Delhi Medical Association

BY MPost3 April 2025 12:44 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Dr. Girish Tyagi has assumed office as the president of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), the country’s oldest medical body with a history spanning over 110 years.

Dr. Tyagi, known for his contributions to medical education and healthcare services, played a key role in the DMA’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be supported by Dr. Satish Lamba as honorary state secretary, Dr. A.S. Popli as finance secretary and Dr. Neelam Lekhi as president-elect. The association, which represents private practitioners, corporate hospitals, and government medical professionals in Delhi-NCR, aims to work closely with authorities on pressing healthcare concerns. With Dr. Tyagi at the helm, the DMA is expected to focus on medical and social issues affecting the city.

