Dr Anshika Saxena ranks 2nd in INI-CET MDS

NEW DELHI: In a notable academic achievement, Dr Anshika Saxena has secured All India Rank 2 in the INI-CET MDS (May 2025) and Rank 6 in the NEET MDS 2025, both in her first attempt while still completing her internship.

Balancing clinical duties with rigorous preparation, Dr Saxena reportedly followed a disciplined routine of 10 to 12 hours of self-study daily, focusing on early preparation, structured subject-wise revision, and keeping up with evolving exam formats. Her success is being seen as a testament to focused effort and time management. Dr Saxena now plans to specialise in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, with particular interest in trauma management, orthognathic procedures, and oral cancer treatment. Speaking of her achievement, she credited the consistent support of her family, teachers, and peers throughout the demanding months of preparation. Her journey, marked by perseverance and commitment, stands out among this year’s top MDS exam performers.