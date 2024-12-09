DPS Vasant Vihar hosts 'Math-e-Vaganza' and Sci-Spark with Defence Secretary Mr. R.K. Singh as chief guest

Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar, organized its flagship events, the Math Fest ‘Math-e-Vaganza’ and the inter-school competition Sci-Spark, on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The occasion was honored by Mr. R.K. Singh, Defence Secretary to the Government of India, as the Chief Guest. His inspiring address underscored the importance of critical thinking and problem-solving for both personal and national progress. The event was hosted by Mr. Anil Kumar, Principal of DPS R.K. Puram.

Math-e-Vaganza provided an immersive learning experience, showcasing how Mathematics extends beyond numbers to influence everyday life and foster creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. With its airport theme, the fest created an engaging atmosphere where participants explored mathematical concepts through fun, hands-on activities.

Running parallel to this was Sci-Spark, which saw participation from 24 premier schools across Delhi-NCR. This inter-school event emphasized interdisciplinary exploration, blending Mathematics and Science to spark innovation and ignite young minds.

Mr. R.K. Singh addressed the gathering, expressing his delight in seeing young students enthusiastically engaged in hands-on learning, embodying the spirit of India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat.

Mr. Anil Kumar encouraged the young students to explore mathematics through various art forms, highlighting the significance of rhythm and patterns in understanding mathematical concepts.

“Through Math-e-Vaganza, we aim to inspire students to think creatively and critically,” said Ms. Vinita Gupta, Headmistress of DPS Vasant Vihar.

"Math-e-Vaganza transforms Mathematics into a thrilling adventure, inspiring young minds to explore, create, and solve with boundless enthusiasm." said Ms. Meeta Arora, Math Coordinator.

"Sci-Spark ignites the spirit of innovation, blending curiosity with creativity to inspire young minds in the pursuit of scientific excellence", said Ms. Gurpreet Kaur, EVS Coordinator.

A few Class V students reflected on their learning experiences gained from participating in Math-e-Vaganza.

Armaan Dabaas, expressed in delight, "It was amazing to see how Math can be so creative and fun, far beyond what we usually learn in the classroom."

Naaz Bhatia, shared, "These activities taught me to think outside the box and approach challenges with a fresh mindset, making problem-solving much more engaging."

Raghvendra Mathur, shared his thoughts, saying, "Participating in interactive and competitive events helped me feel more confident and less anxious about Math."

Nevaan Sachdeva remarked, "The collaborative activities taught us the value of teamwork and good communication."

Anushka Sud, summarized it aptly:

"Math-e-Vaganza turned Math into an exciting adventure. It taught us that numbers can tell stories and solve mysteries—something we never imagined before!"

This day-long celebration successfully nurtured a passion for learning among students while highlighting the boundless possibilities of Mathematics and Science in a dynamic and experiential manner.