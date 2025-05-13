DPCC to integrate portals, use AI for real-time pollution response

New Delhi: In a major push towards smarter governance and environmental transparency, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is gearing up to integrate its six major digital platforms under a single artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system. The move is expected to revolutionize how pollution is tracked, managed, and addressed in the national capital.

The unified platform will merge data from various DPCC portals, ranging from real-time air quality and noise level monitoring to sewage emissions and citizen complaint platforms, into a single interface. With machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities, the system will help the pollution watchdog draw real-time insights, forecast environmental trends, and respond more proactively to pollution spikes.

“The vision is to move beyond data collection and actually interpret environmental signals in a way that enables faster decision-making,” said an official familiar with the project. “AI will allow us to identify patterns across various pollution sources, air, water, and noise, and even offer predictive alerts.” The DPCC has already selected a technology partner through an Expression of Interest (EoI) process initiated in March. According to sources, the chosen firm will design the integrated software platform, train AI models on historical data, and build a dashboard accessible to both officials and the public.

As part of the upgrade, AI-powered chatbots will also be introduced on citizen-facing platforms such as the Green Delhi app and the Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment portal. These bots will guide users in registering complaints, understanding compliance procedures, and navigating environmental approvals more efficiently.

Currently, DPCC operates multiple systems like the Continuous Emission Monitoring System, Online Consent Management System, and real-time ambient air and noise monitoring networks. However, these work in silos. The upcoming integration is expected to break down these data silos, allowing for cross-portal analysis and a more comprehensive pollution control strategy. Officials say AI tools and public engagement can drive data-based environmental governance in Delhi, aiming for faster pollution response, greater transparency, and better public access to real-time information.