DPCC takes masks to streets to ‘wake up’ govt on pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav launched an aggressive public campaign on Tuesday to “awaken” the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government over the alarming rise in pollution levels across the national capital. The campaign began at ITO Chowk, with Yadav and hundreds of Congress workers distributing masks to commuters and passersby to protect them from the toxic air choking Delhi.

The campaign was held simultaneously in all the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, said Yadav, adding that party workers distributed masks in markets, residential colonies, metro stations, traffic intersections, and other crowded areas. He accused the Delhi government of failing to control pollution during its nine months in power.

“The Rekha Gupta government has not taken any permanent measures to curb pollution. It is trying to hide the figures that show dangerous levels of air quality,” said Yadav, questioning who was responsible for the severe spike in the Air Quality Index despite the installation of pollution control machines, smog towers, and water sprinklers.

The several Congress leaders who participated in the campaign included Subhash Chopra, Narendra Nath, Anil Bhardwaj, Rajesh Lilothia, Hasan Ahmed, Siddharth Rao, Mohammad Usman, Jitendra Kumar Kochhar, and Rahul Sharma. Carrying placards with them, the workers raised slogans like “Pollution Ka Kahar, Hava Mein Zahar.”