DPCC seeks Parliament debate on air

NEW DELHI: At a time when there is increasing concern regarding the poor quality of air in the Capital, Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), has written a letter to all members of Parliament in the country regarding the serious health crisis being faced by almost three crores of people living in the Capital.

In his letter, Yadav called it a “wake-up call” and urged MPs to work together to ensure clean air is available not only for the future but also for future generations. Yadav also asked for cooperation from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in requesting a special discussion on the issue in Parliament. A copy of this letter is being distributed among all Members of Parliament.

Emphasising the severity of the situation, Yadav pointed out that Delhi has literally become a “gas chamber” due to increasing levels of fatal pollution. Notably, he stated that the Air Quality Index has constantly remained touching the “severe” level, often touching numbers between 400 and 500. In conclusion, he said that this situation has moved beyond the winter season and has turned into a health emergency situation throughout the year.

Yadav pointed to several factors that contribute to air pollution in the capital city of Delhi, including emissions from vehicles that amount to nearly 38-40 percent, emissions due to damaged roads that amount to 22-24 percent, emissions from burning agricultural waste in the form of stubble in surrounding states, emissions from industrial units, and factors related to topography. The Congress has demanded several times that there be an all-party meeting to discuss this problem and that the solution needs to come from all parties.

Drawing attention to the demand for system changes, Yadav said, “A strong, efficient public transport system will help reduce our dependence on private vehicles.”

Finally, he emphasised increasing “enforcement of dust regulation in construction sites as well as controlling activities of construction companies.”