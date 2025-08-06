DPCC revives supersite for real-time pollution tracking

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push for scientific and real-time air quality management, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has decided to revive its “supersite” for source apportionment studies, this time in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. The move comes nearly nine months after its previous partnership with IIT-Kanpur was terminated due to concerns over methodology.

The supersite, located near Rouse Avenue and equipped with advanced monitoring instruments, had been dormant since late 2023. DPCC’s board, in its July 18 meeting, directed officials to fast-track operations at the site and engage with IITM to resume source apportionment studies that can pinpoint pollution sources in near real-time.

“The board has decided to expedite the running of the supersite and mobile lab in consultation with all stakeholders,” state the meeting minutes. IITM, which already operates Delhi’s Early Warning System and Decision Support System (DSS), will now formally collaborate with the city government to generate more accurate and timely pollution data.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the long-dormant smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg. According to officials, the Central Pollution Control Board has filed a pilot study with the Supreme Court and is awaiting directions on future use. DPCC to audit five-star hotels in Delhi to verify water use claims, amid concerns over untreated groundwater use and improper pipeline segregation despite earlier self-declared reports citing treated water usage.