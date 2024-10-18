DPCC launches mandatory dust pollution control portal

NEW DELHI: The i Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has launched a “Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment” portal mandating all construction and demolition projects in the national capital to register on it and upload regular dust control audits.

In line with the directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on December 20, 2021, the DPCC now mandates that all construction and demolition (C&D) projects occupying a plot area of 500 square metre or more must register on a newly-developed web portal, the pollution control authority said in a notice.

The portal is designed to facilitate online self-assessment and remote monitoring, ensuring that dust control measures are properly implemented across construction sites.

It requires project proponents to conduct regular self-audits of dust control practices and submit fortnightly self-declarations, the notice said.

Additionally, sites within the municipal areas of the NCR with plot sizes of 500 square metre or more must now incorporate video fencing and install low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors for real-time air-quality monitoring, it read.

Builders, contractors, and other stakeholders involved in construction and demolition activities are urged to promptly register their projects on the portal to comply with the updated guidelines, it added.

Once construction concludes, registered sites can be marked as complete on the portal, ensuring that dust control efforts are maintained throughout the project’s duration and contributing to Delhi’s broader campaign to reduce pollution levels, the notice read. The move aims to facilitate continuous tracking of pollution levels and understand the impact of construction on air quality. The CAQM mandates that projects use anti-smog guns based on their scale: those between 5,000 and 10,000 sq metres must have at least one, while those over 20,000 square metres need a minimum of four.

The DPCC warns that non-compliance will result in strict penalties, including environmental compensation charges and potential halts to construction.