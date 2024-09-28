DPCC invites proposals for study on impact of enhanced STP capacity on Yamuna water quality

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has floated a tender inviting proposals from government institutions for conducting a study on the potential impact of enhancing the capacity of sewage treatment plants on the water quality of the Yamuna river. The study, according to the DPCC’s call for proposals, will examine how effectively the Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) are functioning with increased capacity and whether this has led to tangible improvements in the river’s pollution levels.



The committee has invited government institutions that specialise in environmental research to submit detailed proposals, including methodologies and estimated costs, within the next 15 days.

Proposals are to be sent via email to the DPCC’s member secretary. The study will also look into whether

other pollution sources are affecting the Yamuna’s water quality beyond the capacity of the STPs.

“The purpose of this study is to determine the potential water quality parameters of the Yamuna if all the sewage load is treated,” an official said.