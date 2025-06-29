DPCC holds campaigns against drugs

New Delhi: To create awareness in the society and save the lives of the youth from the scourge of drugs, crimes and lawlessness, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), under the leadership of president Devender Yadav, held awareness campaigns in all the 70 Assembly segments under the ‘Congress Ka Yudh—Nashe Aur Apardh Ke Virudh’ banner on Saturday. Thousands of Congress workers, youth and families of those affected by drug abuse participated. Yadav, who started the campaign on May 26, joined the awareness march held in his Badli Assembly segment. The workers took a pledge to create a drug-free and crime-free Delhi.