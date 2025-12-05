DPCC flags Delhi’s rising cancer crisis

NEW DELHI: DPCC president Devender Yadav has expressed alarm over the sharp rise in cancer cases reported in the latest ICMR National Cancer Registry Programme report. He said the figures reflect a worsening public health scenario in the capital and expose the failure of both the previous Aam Aadmi Party government and the current BJP-led administration under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in strengthening cancer care infrastructure.

As per the ICMR data, Delhi recorded 28,387 cancer cases in 2024, while 27,561 cases were recorded in 2023 and 26,735 cases in 2022. The numbers are “frightening” and steadily rising every year, Yadav said, but no major steps have been taken to improve screening and treatment facilities or make cancer care more affordable in government hospitals.

Cancer, he said, is a dread disease that inflicts pain and trauma in the minds of its victims. Many patients still suffered from delayed diagnosis because of lack of awareness and inadequate screening systems. In proportion to population density, Delhi is now ranked number one in the country for cancer prevalence. Nationally, over 15.33 lakh cancer cases were reported in 2024.

Yadav said experts have linked Delhi’s toxic air, dust pollution, lifestyle stress, adulterated food, and consumption of tobacco and alcohol as key contributors to the rise. He hit out at the government for allowing the sale of harmful substances while failing to provide preventive care and free medicines for the poor.

He further stated that government negligence has resulted in the open sale of counterfeit cancer medicines within Delhi, which is a life-threatening factor for patients.

According to the report, one in six men and one in seven women aged 0–74 years in Delhi could develop cancer during their lifetime.