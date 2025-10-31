DPCC chief convenes key meet on MCD bypoll candidates, strategy

NEW DELHI: DPCC president Devender Yadav on Thursday convened a high-level meeting at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, to discuss strategies related to candidate selection for the impending bye-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on November 30. The meeting brought party observers, former candidates in Assembly and MCD elections, Block presidents, and prospective nominees to discuss strategies and priorities before the high-stakes local polls.

Devender Yadav said the Congress would give top priority to the byelections, as there was a growing anti-BJP sentiment among Delhi’s citizens, which could provide the party with a good opportunity to win with a clear margin. The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government has failed to address key issues in the national capital, proving no better than the previous AAP administration, both of which, he alleged, had “neglected the people and failed to fulfil their promises.”

The meeting also noted that pressing civic issues like power and water shortages, sanitation lapses, pollution, broken roads, and unplanned demolitions, among others, would take centre stage in its campaign. There was broad consensus that Congress should focus on the BJP and AAP’s unfulfilled poll promises, such as the Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium for women, while reminding the electorate of the welfare schemes implemented during the Congress regime.

Yadav also mentioned that all 12 wards have JJ clusters, where the BJP’s bulldozer actions displaced thousands of families.