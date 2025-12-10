DPCC chief calls Atal Canteen a ‘political show’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav attacked the Delhi government over its Atal Canteen scheme on Wednesday, saying it was a “political show” aimed at deceiving

slum residents while ignoring larger issues of housing, employment and inflation.

Yadav termed the announcement of the BJP government to provide 500 thalis each in the morning and evening through 100 Atal Canteens “a bundle of lies”, as feeding 50,000 people at a time in a population exceeding 30 lakh across 675 JJ clusters would work only on a “pick and choose” basis. “By bulldozing the shanties of jhuggi-walas and then offering food for Rs 5, the BJP is pretending to heal their wounds,” he said.