In a significant controversy, the Chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Ashwani Kumar has unilaterally halted a crucial pollution study, raising concerns about transparency and government decision-making processes. Environment minister Gopal Rai revealed that the “Real-Time Source Apportionment Study” conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, was abruptly stopped by Kumar, a decision made without seeking prior approval from the

government. The study aimed to provide essential data on pollution sources in the city, particularly important during the winter

months when air quality deteriorates significantly. Rai, in a press conference held jointly with Services minister Atishi, expressed his concern

over the decision. The study was crucial for obtaining real time information on pollution sources to inform policy decisions and eff ectively combat air

pollution in Delhi. “Our goal was to provide a scientific basis for tackling rising pollution levels in the national Capital,” Rai emphasised.

“The DPCC Chairman’s decision to withhold payments to IIT Kanpur for this study has eff ectively brought the study to a grinding halt, depriving the government of vital

data,” he added. Rai voiced his desire for immediate corrective action. He recommended the suspension of DPCC Chairman Ashwani Kumar, underscoring that, “Cabinet decisions should not be reversed without proper authorisation, as this endangers the health of Delhi’s residents.” Furthermore, he requested the release of pending payments to IIT-Kanpur, so the study could resume and aid in analysing and mitigating the pollution issue.

Services minister Atishi pointed out the signifi cance of this study in addressing Delhi’s air quality challenges. She noted that, “Th e lack of precise data about pollution sources hampered eff ective policy formulation. The study was initiated to provide real-time apportionment data, enabling the government to identify pollution sources across the city. Several sources, from vehicular pollution to industrial emissions, contribute diff erently to pollution levels in diff erent areas of the city.” Atishi emphasised the necessity of data for informed policy decisions, which the halted study could have provided. The abrupt termination of the study also raised concerns about the competence of government offi cials to challenge established scientifi c and policy decisions. “Th e Chairman’s move to halt this essential study without prior consultation with relevant ministers and the Cabinet further accentuated the issue,” she stated. Underlining the dangers posed to the health and lives of Delhi’s 2 crore residents due to this decision, Atishi asserted, “I am hopeful that the L-G will make a decision in the best interests of the 2 crore Delhi residents.” She hoped that the Lieutenant Governor would make a decision in the best interests of the city’s residents as the matter was referred to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) and the L-G for a final decision. This episode further highlights ongoing tensions between government offi cials and the political leadership in Delhi, particularly following the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, which has been associated with bureaucrats obstructing public welfare initiatives. The DPCC Chairman’s actions in halting the study underscore the need for transparency, adherence to Cabinet decisions, and a commitment to evidence-based policymaking, especially concerning the critical issue of air pollu