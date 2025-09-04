Dozens of dogs rescued

New Delhi: Several dogs, many of them injured, even pregnant, were rescued from flooded areas near the Yamuna by animal lovers and activists.

Animal activist Fateh, who has been leading the rescue efforts with his wife, said they have saved around 16 dogs in just two days from areas

such as Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu ka Tila.

“We are working in coordination with an NGO called Maa ka Aanchal. Most of the dogs we rescued were either pregnant, lactating, or very young puppies. Many of them were injured because they had been stuck in flooded lanes for hours without food or shelter. We are shifting them to the NGO so they can get proper care,” he said.

Fateh said that he has shared his contact details with animal lovers across localities.

“Whenever we get a call from any flood-affected area, we immediately rush there to rescue the animals. People have been very supportive, but the situation is still difficult because the water level is high in several pockets,” he added.