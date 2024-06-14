Dozens of bullets fired: Four hurt in shooting

NEW DELHI: Four individuals sustained bullet injuries in a gun-firing incident in North East Delhi’s Shaitan Chowk on Thursday. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Welcome Police Station.



The injured were identified as Waseem (33), a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi, Asif (30), a resident of Chauhan Banger, Delhi, Shareef (70), and Sultan (70), both residents of Welcome, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident was reported to the police at 3:02 am, following which a team was dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Waseem and Asif were traveling on a motorcycle when unknown assailants opened fire at them near Shaitan Chowk.

The barrage of bullets, estimated to be around a dozen, also struck Shareef and Sultan who were sleeping nearby.

The injured individuals include Waseem, who has 17 criminal cases against him, including robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, snatching, and criminal assault, received bullet wounds in his stomach, both left and right, and on his right hand. Another victim, Asif, was shot in his right hand and left side of his chest.

The other two injured, Shareef, and Sultan, suffered injuries to their right hands. Both Shareef and Sultan were reportedly sleeping on the footpath when the shooting occurred.

The police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the perpetrators. The exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but investigators are questioning Waseem and Asif for possible leads.

The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.