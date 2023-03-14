Double the speed, complete Chirag Delhi flyover work in 30 days: Atishi

New Delhi: Taking immediate cognizance of the heavy traffic jam on the Chirag Delhi flyover, PWD minister Atishi held a meeting with senior department officials to resolve the issue on priority basis.



During the meeting, the PWD minister directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible and complete the maintenance work of the flyover within a month.

The PWD minister herself will review the progress of the maintenance work of the flyover. In this regard, she instructed the officials that daily reports be made available regarding the same.

It is to be noted that PWD regularly does the maintenance work of flyovers across Delhi. In view of the same, maintenance work is going on at the Chirag Delhi flyover and a part of the flyover has been closed for the same. This has incre

ased traffic jams on the flyover.

According to PWD officials, it will take nearly 50 days for them to complete the maintenance work. But the

PWD minister directed them to complete work at double the pace and complete it within one month.

The minister also discussed the matter of restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles on the newly constructed Ashram-DND Extension flyover.

On this, the officials said that due to the passing of high-tension electric wires over the flyover, the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted as it can prove dangerous for such vehicles. The minister instructed the officials to shift these high-tension wires within the month of March itself so that heavy vehicles can pass through here as soon as possible. Along with this, the PWD minister instructed the officials that information about alternative routes should be disseminated among the commuters to avoid inconvenience to them.