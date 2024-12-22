Doorstep registration for women, elderly welfare schemes to start today: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving the welfare of women and senior citizens in Delhi, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the registration process for two major schemes, the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ will begin on Monday.

Under these initiatives, every woman in Delhi will receive Rs 2,100 per month, and senior citizens above 60 will be entitled to free medical treatment at both private and government hospitals. These transformative schemes are designed to directly benefit the citizens and ease their financial burdens.

Addressing the press alongside senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and CM Atishi, Kejriwal shared his excitement about these initiatives.

“We have come with very big and happy news. Recently, we announced two schemes. One of them was the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’. We know how hard our mothers and sisters work. They manage the household, working from as early as 4 in the morning till 10 or 11 at night. They nurture the children, who are the future of the country, instilling good values while raising them,” Kejriwal said. He emphasised that the Rs 2,100 per month would make a significant difference in the lives of women, helping them manage household expenses, continue their studies, and pursue higher education without the financial strain that often limits opportunities.

The Mahila Samman Yojana Is expected to benefit millions of women, especially homemakers, daughters, and working women, by providing them with financial autonomy. “Many of these mothers and sisters also go out to work jobs. To ease their lives, we announced that Rs 2,100 will be deposited into their accounts every month,” said Kejriwal. “For homemakers, this amount will assist in managing household expenses amidst the rising inflation due to the Central government’s policies. Many women have small desires, like buying a nice suit or a good saree for themselves.”

The registration for the scheme will be carried out door-to-door, with AAP volunteers visiting households to register women and provide them with a ‘Kejriwal Kavach Card’. “You don’t need to stand in any queues or waste your time. We will come to your doorstep. Across every area of Delhi, AAP has created thousands of teams. These teams will come to your home and will do registration of all the women of the house and give them a registration card,” said Kejriwal.

The second initiative, the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ promises free medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60, irrespective of their financial background. Kejriwal explained, “Many middle-class people spend their entire lives working hard, paying lakhs and crores in income tax and GST, and contributing to the country’s progress. But after they retire and turn 60, even in good families, we have seen that their children sometimes neglect them.” Under the scheme, senior citizens will receive free treatment in both private and government hospitals. “You don’t need to worry anymore. The AAP government will take care of your treatment,” he assured the elderly.

To avail of both schemes, beneficiaries must be registered voters in Delhi. The AAP government is keen to ensure that everyone can access these benefits and has urged people to verify their voter IDs. Kejriwal also warned against attempts to delete voter IDs and assured assistance for those whose voter IDs had been deleted. “Some people are getting your votes deleted on a massive scale. If your vote has been deleted, let our team know, and we will get it reinstated,” he said.

Delhi CM Atishi expressed her confidence in the schemes’ impact, stating, “I believe that around 35 to 40 lakh women may benefit from the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’. Similarly, I estimate that around 10 to 15 lakh senior citizens could benefit from the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’.” She added, “The elderly people of Delhi will get the protection of Sanjeevani from their son Arvind Kejriwal.”

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, emphasised the party’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society. “Our volunteers will go door-to-door to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every person,” he said, highlighting how the schemes reflect AAP’s dedication to the safety, health, and dignity of every citizen. With the registration process set to begin today, these initiatives promise to enhance the quality of life for many in Delhi, particularly women and senior citizens, offering them much-needed financial support and healthcare benefits.