The AAP will launch a door-to-door campaign from March 5 under which all MLAs will apprise people about the “false cases” registered against party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, official sources said on Wednesday. The decision, taken at a meeting between Kejriwal and AAP MLAs, came a day after Sisodia and Jain resigned from the Delhi Cabinet. “From March 5, we will go door to door and speak with the people of Delhi and explain to them how our two innocent ministers are being trapped in false cases. We will also hold street meetings (‘nukkad sabha’),” a source said.