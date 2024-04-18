Door-to-door campaign: AAP Women’s Wing reaches out to nearly half of city’s residents

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Women’s Wing is making significant strides in engaging with the female population of Delhi, reaching out to nearly half of the city’s residents through an extensive door-to-door campaign. With a staggering 1,000 to 1,200 meetings held daily, the wing aims to host a total of 45,000



meetings by the end of the month, underlining its commitment to empowering women in the Capital.

Initiated on April 1st, the Women’s Wing Campaign has already made substantial progress, having conducted meetings with over 20,000 women thus far. Office bearers of the party are also visiting families across all sections of society, including slum

dwellers, to shed light on the initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government.

“In these meetings, various steps taken by Arvind Kejriwal to empower women like free bus travel, Mahila

Mohalla Clinic, and giving a sum of Rs 1,000 are discussed,” stated a spokesperson for the Women’s Wing.

Women attending these meetings overwhelmingly express their belief in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts, with many condemning his recent arrest as unjust. “Most women believe that CM Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot for them and his arrest was wrong,” remarked one attendee.

The campaign also shines a light on the resilience of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal, amidst the political turmoil. Women across Delhi openly praise her courage and fortitude, viewing her as a role model in times of adversity.

“The illegal arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal is also in discussion among women,” noted a participant. “There is anger among women due to his going to jail. They are saying that this arrest has been politically motivated.”