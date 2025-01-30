MillenniumPost
Don’t ‘waste’ your votes on Congress: Kejriwal

BY MPost30 Jan 2025 12:36 AM IST

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised Congress at a Badli rally, urging voters not to ‘waste’ votes on the party, which he claimed indirectly supports the BJP. He emphasised his party’s welfare schemes and urged women to encourage men in their families to vote AAP.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP over rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna, accusing Haryana of poisoning Delhi’s water. The AAP leader’s fresh attack on Congress comes amid growing tensions within the INDIA alliance.

