Don't talk to media during interim bail, Khalid told

New Delhi: A court here has directed activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, to not talk to media or give interviews while granting him interim bail to attend the marriage of his sister.

While ordering Khalid's release on bail for a week on Monday to attend the marriage related functions of his sister, the court imposed several conditions.

Khalid had moved an application seeking interim bail for two weeks from December 20 to January 3..

"....in view of the marriage of the real younger sister of the accused, this court is inclined to grant interim bail for attending the marriage-related functions. Regarding apprehensions of prosecution, those can be taken care of by attaching conditions in the bail ," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in the order which was accessed on Tuesday.

Noting that marriage-related functions were to be held from December 26 to 28, the judge said the court in its "discretion" was exercising its "latitude" and found it fit to grant him interim bail for seven days from December 23. He will have to surrender on December 30.

"Accordingly applicant or accused Umar Khalid is directed to be released on interim bail on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount," the court said.

The court, however, made it clear that Khalid's bail will not be extended.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday deprecated the non-appearance of Umar Khalid for arguments on an application in a case of larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots, saying his conduct was "not proper."

The court also said while Khalid wanted the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his interim bail application, he did not want to argue his application seeking copies of certain documents.

The court was hearing Khalid's application under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (supply to the accused of copy of police report and other documents) in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

"The conduct of accused is not proper. While he wants the court to exercise its discretion in favour of an interim bail application but he does not want to argue his application under Section 207 of CrPC despite being specifically aware of the same," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

The judge observed that neither Khalid nor his advocate appeared even on the last date of the hearing. He noted Khalid's lawyer was apprised on Monday, when the order on his interim bail application was passed, that the present application was pending for Tuesday.

The court issued notice to Khalid's counsel to appear for arguments on December 14.