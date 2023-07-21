Don’t sell painkillers without prescription: Govt to chemists

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control has asked all chemical associations in the city to not sell drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without a doctor’s prescription, amid rising incidence of vector-borne diseases.



The department also advised chemist shop owners to keep a record of painkiller drugs.

The incidence of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya is on the rise during the rainy season, the department said in its advisory issued on July 19.

“There is a likelihood that the number of cases may increase in the pre and post-monsoon season which is to be monitored very strictly,” it said.

It is desired in public interest that during the season of dengue, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) “may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only”, it added.

“Retail chemists are therefore advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category,” it said.

The department warned of stringent action against those “found flouting the advice”.

Doctors warned that unmonitored use of such drugs can prove to be fatal for patients of vector-borne diseases.

Dr Anurag Saxena, Head of Department of Internal Medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said, “These drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood.”

“Controlled use of these drugs is warranted because dengue and chikungunya, etc. cause body ache along with fever. So, such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then they should only be taken in accordance with dosages prescribed by a qualified doctor,” he said. Platelets play a critical role in blood clotting and their depletion can lead to severe bleeding and complications, especially in patients affected by vector-borne diseases, he added.