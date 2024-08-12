‘Don’t fly kites near elevated Metro lines’

New Delhi: As kite flying season coincides with the upcoming Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory urging residents of Delhi-NCR to avoid flying kites near elevated Metro lines. The advisory highlights the potential risks posed by kite strings, especially those made with metallic maanjha, to the metro’s Over Head Equipment (OHE) and the safety of kite flyers.

With Delhi Metro’s extensive network spanning nearly 400 kilometres, most of which is elevated, the risk of kite strings getting entangled in the 25,000-volt live OHE wires or caught in the pantographs of moving trains is significant. Such incidents can lead to severe service disruptions, damage to the OHE and pantographs, and potentially fatal accidents for kite flyers who come into contact with the high-voltage wires.

DMRC has implemented preventive measures, including deploying dedicated teams near stations prone to kite-flying activities to swiftly remove any entangled strings. Train operators and station staff have also been advised to remain vigilant during this period. Despite these precautions, DMRC appeals to the public to prioritise safety by flying kites in open areas away from Metro lines to prevent accidents and ensure the uninterrupted operation of Metro services. The advisory underscores the importance of community cooperation in maintaining both public safety and efficient transit services during the festive season.