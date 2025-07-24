Don’t file litigation after reading newspaper: HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking regulation of external recruitment agencies for public sector banks and an independent probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL), a company under Canara Bank.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticised the petitioner for relying solely on a media report, calling the plea “half-baked”. The court said it could not act on unverified news articles and questioned why the petitioner had not approached SEBI or RBI.

The bench cautioned against filing PILs based on limited or uncorroborated information, stressing the need for proper research and credible evidence.