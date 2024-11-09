Domestic worker caught for theft of gold jewellery

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Ganesh Dutt, a domestic worker, for stealing valuable gold and diamond jewellery from his

employer’s home. The theft was discovered on October 25 by a 92-year-old woman, who noticed her jewellery was missing while checking her valuables. Living alone with her children abroad, she initially suspected a break-in.

Upon investigation, police focused on the household staff, and Dutt, who had worked for the victim for six months, confessed to the crime after sustained interrogation. He had hidden the jewellery at his sister’s home in Ghitorni, Delhi, where it was recovered. The stolen items, including gold and diamond jewellery,

were returned.