Domestic help held for stealing from house of employer in city

New Delhi: Police have arrested a domestic help and babysitter who allegedly stole cash and jewellery from her employer’s house on May 22 in the Mohan Garden area, police said on Friday. Cops have claimed to solve the case within 24 hours of registration of the case. The accused has been identified as Sudina aka Parvati (23) a resident of Rajasthan’s Dholpur.



An incident of theft was reported at Mohan Garden police station, wherein the complainant stated that he and his wife both working and they hired a domestic help Parvati in August 2022. She used to do work household chores including cooking and looking after their daughter in the daytime. On May 22 at about 2 pm, his neighbour called his wife that her housemaid Parvati has handed over her daughter to them and went down to bring some grocery items and did not come back, DCP, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

Immediately, they reached home and they found that the lock of the almirah was broken. On checking, it was found that some jewellery articles and cash of Rs 10-12 thousand

were stolen from the almirah. On the statement of the complainant, a case under section 381 of the IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up, Harsha Vardhan mentioned.

Later, a dedicated team of police officials, comprising PSI Sumit, ASI Om Prakash and W/Ct Saroj under the supervision of Inspector Nar Singh, SHO Mohan Garden was constituted to solve the case and nab the accused lady. On the basis of technical surveillance, the location of the lady was found in Dholpur, Rajasthan, the team departed to Village Nangla Bhudania, district Dholpur, Rajasthan. As per technical analysis, a raid was conducted in Rajasthan and the domestic help namely Sudina aka Parvati was apprehended from her sister-in-law’s house. Accordingly, as per the recovery of stolen jewellery and cash, the lady was arrested in this case, DCP Dwarka confirmed.