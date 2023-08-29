Domestic help ends life due to exploitation by employer in E Delhi

New Delhi: A harrowing incident unfolded in east Delhi’s Gazipur area as a 20-year-old domestic help took her own life, allegedly due to exploitation by her employer.



The victim, identified as Neha (20), hailed from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. She worked as a domestic help in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Delhi. On the morning of August 26, authorities were alerted when the owner of the residence where Neha worked called the police to report her suicide.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered Neha’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the rooms. No suicide note was found at the location, leaving

behind a shroud of mystery regarding the circumstances leading to her tragic decision. The authorities immediately initiated an investigation into the incident.

DCP (East District) Amrutha Guguloth confirmed that the body was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors pronounced Neha dead upon arrival. Her family, residing in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was notified of the tragedy. However, their presence was delayed until the late evening.

According to the officials, a postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday. However, the family failed to appear as scheduled, prompting the police to make a DD entry, a preliminary report of the incident. It was later in the afternoon that Neha’s mother arrived at the police station with a handwritten complaint alleging that her daughter’s employer was complicit in driving her to suicide.

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against the employer, marking a significant development in the

case. Subsequently, the autopsy was conducted on Monday, shedding light on the cause of Neha’s death, Guguloth mentioned.

The tragic incident has cast a spotlight on the working conditions and treatment of domestic workers in various households. As investigations continue, the authorities are working to uncover the truth behind Neha’s death.