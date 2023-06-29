Domestic dispute: Man stabs wife multiple times, hangs self

In a shocking incident in the Swatantra Nagar area of Narela in north Delhi, a husband brutally murdered his wife by repeatedly stabbing her more than half a dozen times following a domestic dispute on Wednesday morning.

Later, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police have registered a case and handed over the bodies to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem examination. The police have collected several pieces of evidence, including blood-stained weapons, from the crime scene. No suicide note was found at the scene, the official said.

According to police officials, around 8 am, Narela police received a PCR call regarding the discovery of two bodies in a house located at Gali No. 31, Swatantra Nagar. The police immediately reached the spot. The door of the room was locked from inside. The police forcibly opened the door.

Inside, they found the lifeless body of a woman lying in a pool of blood. There was a considerable amount of blood splattered around, and a blood-stained weapon was also found nearby. Additionally, several household items were stained with blood.

The body of the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, with his hands tied. The police took possession of the bodies and placed them in the hospital mortuary for further investigation. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team.

The deceased have been identified as Komal (31) and her husband Vinod (40), who were married 16 years ago. They had two sons aged 15 and 11, who are currently studying. The couple had recently moved to a rented house about 16 days ago. Before this, they had changed residences twice. Komal was working in a private job, while Vinod was a photographer. Vinod hailed from Khewra village in Sonipat, Haryana, while Komal was a resident of Gogha village, DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed. The police learned from the children that there were frequent arguments between their parents over some issues. A quarrel had also taken place in the morning over a trivial matter. The children were sent downstairs, while Vinod locked himself inside the room. After some time, when the noise from the room ceased, the children repeatedly knocked on the closed door for a long time but received no response.

The elder son then called his maternal uncle, who resides in Gogha village, Haryana, and informed him about the situation. The uncle immediately made a PCR call and provided information about the incident.

The police learned from neighbours that there had been constant arguments ever since Vinod joined Komal’s family. A heated argument had been ongoing for the past three days. The police have also found that Vinod had doubts about his wife’s character and wanted her to stay at home, while Komal insisted on continuing her job to improve the family’s financial condition, which further increased Vinod’s suspicions, Singh mentioned.