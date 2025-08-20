Dog catchers ‘attacked’

New Delhi: A veterinary department team of the MCD was allegedly assaulted by a group of dog lovers who also forcibly released the captured stray dogs and vandalised their van in north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR lodged at K N Katju Marg Police Station, the incident took place Monday morning, when a team of MCD, comprising driver Om Prakash and staff members Ratan, Deepak, Pushpendra, and Anil, went to attend a complaint about a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the area's Sector 16.

The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint.

"Where the team caught one more dog … a group of dog lovers confronted the staff and allegedly misbehaved with them," read the FIR. It said the group physically assaulted the staff and forcibly released the captured dogs inside a school premises in Sector 16.