DoE suspends DPS Rohini recognition for violating norms by hiking school fees

New Delhi: Recognition of Delhi Public School in Rohini has been suspended by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) for violating norms by hiking fees in the academic session 2021-22.



According to a statement issued by DoE, the school authority contravened the Delhi high court order and also the department guidelines by hiking the school fee and sending legal notices to the parents.

"The school authorities neglected its assigned duties and seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees," the DoE statement said.

"They violated Rule 50(xvii) and 50 (xix) of Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7," it added.

No immediate reaction was available from the school, located in Sector 24, on the matter.

The excess fees charged from the students will be refunded, the DoE said.

The school, however, will be allowed to complete 2022-23 session with recognition.

The suspension of recognition will not affect the students studying in the current session, the department assured the students. DPS Rohini has been asked not to take any admission for the 2023-24 session.

After the completion of the session, all students of the school will be shifted to nearby recognised schools run by the DPS Society, or to nearby government schools, with the consent of the parents. The DoE said that there were complaints that the school was charging hiked fees during academic session 2021-22 and hiked fee arrears for the session 2020-21. It was accused of refusing students 15 per cent deduction in the annual school fees.

"The school authorities were directed not to increase any fee for the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20, and roll back the increased fee and refund or adjust the amount charged over and above the fee structure of the school submitted in 2015-16.

"The school submitted its response on the matter and it was not satisfactory," the DoE statement said.