‘DOE Nirikshan’: Delhi govt introduces mobile app for complaints and queries

The Delhi government’s Department of Education (DoE) has introduced a user-friendly mobile application named “DOE Nirikshan,” aimed at simplifying the process of filing complaints and raising queries for students and teachers.

The application is designed to address issues faced within schools and facilitate efficient communication with education officials, including principals.

The app’s purpose is to create and maintain a healthy and clean environment within school premises. All reported issues will be closely monitored by higher departmental officials, ensuring timely resolution.

“DOE Nirikshan” also serves as a platform for instant information dissemination and requests concerning various school-related problems, including infrastructure, supplies, mid-day meals, stationery, and uniforms. Students and teachers alike can utilise the app to submit queries of any nature.

Upon logging in with their respective student or teacher IDs, users will access a dashboard displaying relevant details. New complaints or queries can also be filed, allowing users to select from predefined categories and provide textual descriptions.

Additionally, users can upload up to six photographs to support their submissions. The app enables tracking of previous queries and their status of resolution. Only school heads have the authority to change the status of queries or complaints.

Schools can monitor the progress of these issues through dedicated cards related to each query, and they also have the option to reject complaints, accompanied by a valid comment. While once an issue is resolved, the school can mark it as ‘Resolved’ and conclude the process. An official stated, “District Deputy Education Officers (DDEs) at various levels will supervise the process, ensuring the proper handling of all concerns.”

In addition to this app, the DoE also maintains an online grievance filing system on its website, open to the public and parents seeking to file complaints.

An official highlighted the significance of the “DOE Nirikshan” app, stating, “This user-friendly app empowers students and teachers to voice their concerns and enables swift action from school authorities. Since its launch, ‘DOE Nirikshan’ has received over 500-plus downloads. We aim to create a conducive learning environment, and this app plays a vital role in achieving that goal.”