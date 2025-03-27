DoE mandates pvt schools to display books and uniform vendor details

New Delhi: Private schools compelling parents to purchase books and uniforms from particular shops will face action, the Delhi Directorate of Education said in an order asking the schools to display a list of at least five vendors on their websites and notice boards.

The DoE has directed schools to implement its directives failing which strict action will be taken against them.

The move comes after the DoE received several complaints against some private schools for compelling parents to purchase books, uniforms and study materials from particular vendors.

“Schools must display information about books, uniforms, and their availability at multiple vendors on both their official websites and notice boards,” the department said.

The DoE also instructed the schools not to change the colour, design or any other specification in uniforms for at least three years once prescribed.

The department has urged parents to report any violations to the nodal officer, assuring strict action against defaulting schools.

“If any violations are reported, appropriate action under BNS and BNSS will be taken against such malpractices,” it stated. The DoE clarified that students should be free to purchase study materials from vendors of their choice at fair market prices.

The directive aims to prevent commercial exploitation and promote fair competition, it said, adding that schools must also allow students to use books and study materials aligned with the official curriculum and examination guidelines.

Private schools have also been instructed to display the names, addresses, and contact details of vendors located near the school where all necessary study materials are available.