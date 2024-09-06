DoE issues new circular for admissions to Class 9, 10 in govt and govt-aided schools

New Delhi: The Delhi Department of Education (DoE) has addressed recent concerns regarding admissions for classes nine and ten by issuing a new circular. The move comes in response to reports of students being denied entry to



government and government-aided schools due to issues related to Aadhaar or bank account details.

The circular clarifies that no student should be refused admission once allocated a school under the Non-Plan Admission process, barring any discrepancies in their essential documents. “The policy ensures that no student will be denied admission due to the absence of Aadhaar or bank account details,” said a DoE official. This policy aims to eliminate barriers that have previously hindered students’ access to education.

Furthermore, the circular stipulates that children up to class eight will be admitted to age-appropriate classes

throughout the academic year under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This provision is designed to guarantee that students receive timely educational opportunities regardless of mid-year changes.

For students who were allocated schools in earlier Non-Plan Admission cycles, the admission process must be finalised by September 16, 2024. This timeline is crucial for ensuring that students are enrolled in their designated schools in a timely manner. Additionally, the criteria for age-appropriate class admissions will not be enforced for those who have completed their previous academic year in a recognized school or board during the 2023-24 session.

The DoE has also stressed that mid-term transfers should generally be avoided but can be approved in genuine cases by the Zonal or District Grievance Redressal Committees. This measure is intended to maintain stability in students’ educational experiences

while addressing legitimate transfer requests.

A DoE official remarked, “Our goal is to ensure that every student has access to education without unnecessary obstacles. This circular is out to support our aim of equitable and accessible schooling for all children.”