DoE issues guidelines to strengthen verification of school-based internships

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued fresh directions to strengthen the verification process for school-based internships during summer and autumn breaks to ensure students gain meaningful experience in vocational courses, officials said. The move is part of ongoing efforts to provide students with workplace training that is safe, skill-relevant and beneficial, they said. In a circular issued on May 13, the DoE directed Heads of Schools (HoSs) and designated Resource Persons to monitor and verify internships more closely. HoSs have been instructed to confirm internship details such as employer name, location, duration, student participation, and the kind of experience offered, the circular said.

These details must be recorded carefully and submitted in a prescribed format to maintain transparency, it said. Resource Persons have been instructed to visit two to four internship sites daily to assess the quality of training being offered, it added. “Their role includes checking student engagement, the relevance of assigned tasks to vocational trade, and whether safety protocols are being followed,” the circular noted. The department said these measures are vital to protect student welfare and ensure internships offer real learning and growth, not just formalities. It runs various internship programmes aimed at experiential learning and skill development during summer and autumn breaks, including schemes for high school students and vocational training opportunities for those in higher education.