DoE disputes claims of decline in student enrolment in govt schools

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has disputed claims of a significant decline in student enrolment in government schools in the current academic year, emphasising that the figures are provisional and admission continues until December.



The Directorate of Education (DoE) has stated this in response to an RTI query.

The RTI response had revealed that student enrolment in Delhi government schools for the 2023-24 academic year is reported to have decreased by more than 30,000 students compared to the previous session.

While the 2022-23 academic year had a student count of 17,89,385, the current academic year’s enrolment stands at 17,58,986, marking a decrease of 30,399 students. This decrease was noted across all districts and areas, except in northwest and central Delhi.

However, a senior DoE official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, clarified that these numbers should be regarded as “interim” figures. He explained, “The enrolment figures for the previous year were finalised in December 2022, whereas

this year’s numbers are provisional, representing the current status.

“It’s crucial to note that admissions are an ongoing process, extending until December 2023. Therefore, a variance of 30,000 students, even at this interim stage, doesn’t constitute a substantial decline, as it accounts for less than 2 per cent of last year’s total enrolment. The Delhi government is determined to address concerns and provide quality education to every student,” he added.

The official further highlighted, “The government’s efforts to enhance school admissions cannot be informed by provisional data.”

In recent years, the enrolment trends in Delhi government schools have shown fluctuations. In the 2019-20 academic session, student enrolment stood at 15,05,525, which increased during the pandemic to 16,28,744 in 2020-21, followed by 17,68,911 in 2021-22 and 17,89,385 in 2022-23.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) expressed concerns over the continuous decline in student numbers in government schools, attributing it to concerns about the quality of education.An official from the DPA stated, “Families are opting to transfer their children from government schools to affordable private institutions because the quality of education remains a concern.”

The official added that while government school infrastructure has seen improvements, it still falls short of the standards set by private schools in Delhi.“Some parents are hesitant to admit their

children to government schools due to concerns about overcrowded classrooms, the potential lack of personalised attention, and a preference for amenities and extracurricular activities available in private schools.”

The DPA also claimed that government schools sometimes pressure parents to enrol their children in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The DPA official said, “Delhi government has directed thousands of low-performing students towards NIOS, with only around 20,000 opting for it, while the rest leave mainstream education.”

Post-COVID, several parents admitted their students to government schools as they couldn’t afford the fees of private schools.

Maya, who works as a domestic worker, shared her concerns, stating in Hindi, “Teachers’ inadequate attention and incidents of student conflicts concern us. While authorities intervene, it affects other children negatively.”

Maya continued, “Some school officials appear biased, questioning the need for underprivileged children to learn English. Nevertheless, we aim for our children to acquire English, acknowledging its significance in today’s highly competitive world.”