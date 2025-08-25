DoE announces guidelines for the State Teachers’ Awards ‘25

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming State Teachers’ Awards 2025 (Special Category), setting clear eligibility norms, procedures, and timelines for submission of applications. The awards are designed to acknowledge the exceptional dedication of principals, vice-principals, and teachers who have gone beyond routine duties to make a remarkable contribution to education in the Capital. Officials confirmed that this year, staff working in various headquarters branches will also be eligible under the scheme.

The circular specifies that those who have previously received a State Teachers’ Award in any category cannot reapply. Likewise, Heads of Schools who were conferred the Excellence in Education Award during the past three academic sessions, 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24—will not be considered. Nominations will be accepted across seven categories, each tied to a separate proforma managed by designated branches, covering units such as NIOS, Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas, Nursery/Primary schools, Educational Guidance Counselors, Mentor Teachers, Special Education Teachers, and contract or guest teachers under Samagra Shiksha.

Applicants must submit their entries strictly in the prescribed format along with two photographs and verified supporting documents. The department emphasised that no credit will be given for unsubstantiated claims, every point in the evaluation will depend on certificates, orders, or published records. For vice-principals and principals, vigilance clearance from the Directorate of Vigilance and other authorities is compulsory before their forms are forwarded. Heads of Schools have been tasked with screening each application carefully before sending it to the District Deputy Education Officer (DDE), who will then forward them to the relevant branch at headquarters.

A panel will review applications using a structured marking system with 60 per cent as the qualifying benchmark. Only exceptional work merits recognition. Applications are open from August 21–26, with final submission due August 27.