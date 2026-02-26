Doctors warn against rising heart risk among young adults

NEW DELHI: Delhi doctors on Thursday flagged a rise in heart disease among younger adults, calling for structured early screening and preventive cardiac evaluation.

At a virtual conference hosted by Mahajan Imaging & Labs, experts noted an 85 per cent year-on-year rise in Calcium Scoring CT scans between 2024 and 2025 and a 36 per cent increase in advanced cardiac imaging.

Over 25 per cent of heart attacks in India now occur in people under 40, with 15–20 per cent of sudden cardiac arrests in those below 50. Doctors said diabetes, hypertension, obesity and stress are driving earlier coronary artery disease, and stressed timely non-invasive tests for risk detection.