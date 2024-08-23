Doctors in Delhi hosp allege assault by patient’s husband

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with the nursing staff at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Israr (56), who runs a automobile spare parts shop, had taken his wife to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday night when he allegedly assaulted doctors, they said.

As the accused threatened the doctors and abused them, hospital staffers recorded it on their mobile phones.

Police said the accused was arrested on Thursday morning but subsequently, got bail from the police station.

After getting bail, Israr released a video, saying he got angry as the doctors refused to examine his wife due to their ongoing strike over the rape and killing of a Kolkata medic.

According to the FIR, the accused’s wife was given medication by the doctor on duty but her husband refused those and instead, suggested his own mode of treatment.

Dr Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital, said that when the hospital staff ignored the man’s suggestions, he became violent and started misbehaving with the doctors.

“We tried to pacify him but he started abusing us and even assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff,” the doctor said.

The FIR alleged that the accused started shouting on the hospital premises, hampering the treatment of other patients, and destroyed government property. He forcibly went inside the doctors’ duty room and provoked others to beat up the medics, it alleged.

It has also been alleged in the FIR that the accused assaulted doctors in the duty room and while referring to the rape and killing of the trainee woman doctor in Kolkata, asked why medics in Delhi were concerned about it.

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 221(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered against

the accused.