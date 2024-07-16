Doctors at GTB Hospital on indefinite strike: RDA

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at GTB Hospital initiated an indefinite strike on Monday, maintaining emergency services, following the fatal shooting of a patient. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), supported by the Delhi Nursing Federation, demands improved security.

They criticised the administration for previously unmet promises on security. The strike has closed outpatient departments and laboratories. RDA President stated that they will not resume duties until security is assured. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj promised a security review.